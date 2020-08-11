It’s rather hot, isn’t it? Unless you’re one of the lucky few blessed with air conditioning, you’ve probably spent the last couple of days wiping sweat from your upper lip and dreaming of endless iced coffees.

However, we’re not the only ones finding the heatwave difficult to handle. As you may have already noticed, your houseplants also feel the effects of intense heat and bright sunlight, which can leave them with droopy stems and brown, shrivelled leaves.

If these signs are left to worsen, your plants could even be at risk of dying completely – something no plant parent wants to see.