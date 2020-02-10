It is a truth universally acknowledged that a houseplant in possession of a new home, must be in want of a pot.

It’s a fact most plant owners have had to face at some point in their horticultural lives: buying a massive Swiss Cheese plant down the market may have seemed like a good idea in the moment, but getting it home and realising you’ve got nowhere to plant it? Not so much.

Of course, keeping it in its plastic nursery tub is always an option – but, as most people will find when they invest in a new plant, it often isn’t long before your new leafy friend has outgrown its container, and you find yourself stuck searching for a pot anyway.