There’s something particularly pleasing about a well-placed houseplant.

From little succulents perched perfectly along the edge of a windowsill to a statement swiss cheese plant bringing greenery to a minimalist living space, using plants to add that finishing touch to your home is always a great idea.

But deciding on the right plant for your living space is where things get tricky. While you may have fallen in love with that 8ft tall fiddle leaf fig you’ve seen all over Pinterest, most of us probably don’t have the space to house such a big leafy friend. And that’s where hanging and trailing plants come in.