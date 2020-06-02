In lockdown, our obsession with houseplants hasn’t shown any signs of stopping. With more time on our hands to spend pruning, watering and admiring our leafy friends, we’ve finally been able to give our ever-growing collection of plants the TLC they deserve.

On top of taking care of the plants that we already had, we’ve also been buying a few more, too. Thanks to the variety of online plant shops continuing to deliver throughout lockdown, we’ve been adorning our homes with all the greenery we could ever want. And we’re not finished yet.

Right now, we’re obsessing over succulents. Not only are they hard to kill (and easy to care for), they also come in a variety of shapes, colours and sizes, making it easy to find one that suits your living space.