There are moments when we all feel insecure in our romantic relationships. Whether you feel like your partner doesn’t “really” love you or that you’re “not good enough” for them, feeling insecure is never a pleasant feeling.

Navigating insecurity can also be difficult on the other side of the relationship, too. It can sometimes feel like offering praise or reassurance is a fruitless effort when your partner continues to feel the same way no matter what you say; research has shown that insecure people struggle to accept compliments, anyway.

So, what can you do to make your partner feel better? When everything you do or say seems to make the situation worse, it can make you feel defeated and lead you to lose hope in the future of your relationship – even if you know your partner can’t help their feelings of insecurity. The answer, apparently, lies in one simple question.