Elsewhere, writer Poorna Bell will be recounting how and why she’s decided to step off the ‘relationship escalator’, the heteronormative track for dating which means aiming for a slow progression from meeting the parents to sharing a house to marriage.

If you’ve dreamt of being able to work more flexibly (52% of women said a lack of which has made them consider leaving a job according to a recent LinkedIn poll), then our piece exploring the reality of the four-day working week, which is currently being trialled across 70 companies in the UK on full pay, will be a must-read. One woman, who has been taking part over the last month, will be sharing her key learnings along with the unexpected hurdles.

Later in the week, Stylist’s Leah Sinclair will be diving into the phenomenon of why so many of us feel stuck perpetually on autopilot at the moment, and how to jolt ourselves out of it. Hard relate.