1. Increased alcohol intake

We all like to enjoy a few more drinks over Christmas time, and people often start to rely on a night cap as it can act as a sedative. However, too much alcohol will affect the quality of the sleep you get. My advice is to try and stop drinking an hour or so (more if you can) before bedtime so that you are not going to bed under the influence. Try and drink some water during this time too, as this will make you less likely to wake from dehydration as the affects of the alcohol wear off.

2. Disruption to regular sleep patterns

Festive meals, parties and drinks can massively disrupt regular sleep patterns. But where possible, try sticking to a regular sleep schedule. The more consistent you are with your sleep and wake times, the better the quality of your sleep will be. If you have a late night then still get up at your normal time. This will ensure that you continue to build up a strong drive to sleep well the next night. It can be tempting to have lots of lie ins, but this can result in your body clock getting out of sync, leaving you more susceptible to poor sleep.