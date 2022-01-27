It was late on a midweek evening. We were locked down, getting irritable on Zoom and having regular Wednesday wine nights. I was in the middle of my habitual post-work Instagram scroll when I came across a term I had never seen before. Sitting pretty in the middle of my feed was a post titled: ‘photo dump’.

Above it sat a carousel of five pictures detailing mundane moments of pandemic life. There was a cup of morning coffee, a country sunset, a loungewear mirror selfie, freshly baked bread and flowers. It was random, uncurated and fresh.

Gone were the envy-inducing holiday snaps, luxury escapades and posed outfit photos. During lockdown we had nowhere to go, no one to see, and nowhere to be seen. For a time, our pictures and stories solely depicted our random yet humdrum lives.

It seemed Instagram was going casual.