If you’ve scrolled through social media over the past 48 hours, you’ll no doubt have noticed that your Instagram feed is flooded with black-and-white selfies. Perhaps you’ve been nominated to take part in the new “challenge” (which has vaguely been explained away as ‘women supporting women’) yourself. And perhaps you’ve already done so, sharing your own B&W image alongside a stark and simple ‘Challenge Accepted’ caption.

Or maybe, like many others, you’ve sat back and watched the “challenge” unfold, all the while wondering… well, wondering how these selfies are supporting women. After all, an explanation is rarely given, at least publicly. Even the nominations are done privately, via a direct message which reads: “Post a photo in black and white alone, write ‘challenge accepted’ and mention my name. Identify 50 women to do the same, in private.