While other members of the team have noticed their friends feeling sensitive, but they also encourage us to remember that it’s nothing to do with popularity.

Chloe Gray, Stylist’s fitness writer (and therefore, as you can imagine, a prime candidate for this) says: “When I uploaded my handstand challenge I nominated the people who I thought might actually do it.”

“I did feel bad when a friend half-joking, half-annoyed asked why I hadn’t nominated her. It sounds so ridiculous, but I get why she felt left out, because as I’ve watched friends nominate others I’ve been wondering why they didn’t pick me, too,” she says.

“But it’s nothing to do with the person. I think it’s down to the activity and which friends would enjoy doing it more.”

It’s interesting to see how the way we perceive our social contact with our friends continues to adapt to this new chapter in our lives. I didn’t expect to get FOMO when none of my friends are even able to see each other, but in these uncertain times I think it’s understandable to let little things throw you off balance.

Now, who wants to be nominated for the eat chocolate and watch Netflex challenge?