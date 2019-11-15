When we’re scrolling through Instagram, soaking in photos of palm-fringed beaches or admiring the latest maximalist interiors trend, most of us probably can’t resist casting a glance at how many likes the post we’re looking at is getting.

But we could soon not have access to that information, as the platform expands an experiment it’s been conducting to hide like counts on a global basis.

The move, announced yesterday, means users randomly selected to take part in the test will no longer be able to see the number of likes appearing below other people’s posts on the social media channel.