Instagram users can now block diet and weight-loss ads from their feed
- Posted by
- Leah Sinclair
- Published
The social media giant has updated its ‘sensitive content control’ feature and has now added a ‘body weight control’ option to the list of subjects users can remove from their feeds.
Scrolling through Instagram these days isn’t exactly like how it used to be.
What was once a fulfilling experience, scrolling through our family, friends and favourite celebrity posts, is now interspersed by numerous ads, reels from people we don’t follow and content that makes it all feel a little less personal.
And this experience is made even more complicated when the ads constantly being shown are content we don’t want to see and could be triggering – such as a constant flurry of weight loss and diet ads.
From detox teas to 30-day diet plans, weight loss ads can be regularly seen on some of our feeds and makes our Instagram experience less enjoyable – and that’s something that the platform is now trying to combat by allowing users to limit the type of ads they see.
Users can now block this type of content with the new tool by going to ‘Settings’, then ‘Ads’ and ‘Ad topics’. In the drop-down list, users can look for ‘body weight control’ and other similar topics. When you click on them, select ‘see less’ to remove them from your feed. If you can’t find ‘body weight control,’ users can search other related terms like ‘diet’ and ‘weight loss’ which should provide plenty of terms you can then filter out from your feed.
The move has been celebrated after people like Jameela Jamil and Katie Budenberg have tirelessly campaigned for body positivity across social media.
Prior to this update, Budenberg launched a petition to allow Instagram users to filter out weight-loss ads, which received over 30,000 supporters.
In the campaign, Budenberg said: “It’s no secret that the aim of a weight-loss ad is to make you feel inadequate in your body so that you are persuaded to pay the company large amounts of money to help you lose weight. To some, these ads may be harmless and they can scroll on, but for some these ads are triggering and dangerous.”
Budenberg adds: “This is why we are asking that Instagram adds the option to not see weight-loss ads; this setting already exists for other potentially triggering topics, such as alcohol and parenting, and should be extended to weight loss. This setting would make Instagram a safer, and therefore a more inclusive, place for those with a history of disordered eating and/or body image issues.”
While it’s not confirmed that the changes made by Instagram are linked to Budenberg’s campaign, it does signify an important shift in attitudes and understanding of how weight loss ads can have a negative effect on social media users if they are not seeking out that type of content.
It follows after other social media platforms have also taken a stand against this in recent years, like Pinterest, which banned all ads that discuss rapid weight loss, reference BMI or side-by-side body comparisons.
“It’s an expansion of our ad policies that have long prohibited body shaming and dangerous weight loss products or claims,” Pinterest said in an announcement.
“We encourage others in the industry to do the same and acknowledge, once and for all, that there’s no such thing as one-size-fits-all.”
Image: Getty