In the campaign, Budenberg said: “It’s no secret that the aim of a weight-loss ad is to make you feel inadequate in your body so that you are persuaded to pay the company large amounts of money to help you lose weight. To some, these ads may be harmless and they can scroll on, but for some these ads are triggering and dangerous.”

Budenberg adds: “This is why we are asking that Instagram adds the option to not see weight-loss ads; this setting already exists for other potentially triggering topics, such as alcohol and parenting, and should be extended to weight loss. This setting would make Instagram a safer, and therefore a more inclusive, place for those with a history of disordered eating and/or body image issues.”

While it’s not confirmed that the changes made by Instagram are linked to Budenberg’s campaign, it does signify an important shift in attitudes and understanding of how weight loss ads can have a negative effect on social media users if they are not seeking out that type of content.

It follows after other social media platforms have also taken a stand against this in recent years, like Pinterest, which banned all ads that discuss rapid weight loss, reference BMI or side-by-side body comparisons.

“It’s an expansion of our ad policies that have long prohibited body shaming and dangerous weight loss products or claims,” Pinterest said in an announcement.

“We encourage others in the industry to do the same and acknowledge, once and for all, that there’s no such thing as one-size-fits-all.”