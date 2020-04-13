These Instagram illustrations exactly capture the realities of life on lockdown

It’s for this reason that we’re finding solace with a growing troupe of Instagram illustrators right now. These compulsive drawers are based all over the globe, but they’re nearly all in isolation – and they know well our rollercoaster ride of confinement hopes and fears.

Better still, they’re bringing these feelings to life via a string of hilarious and very familiar sketches that tackle everything from third-floor city sunbathing to the freedom of unshaven legs. Below are just a few of our favourites (not forgetting the excellent work of artist Cary Cochrane in the image above):