I always, always wait to see if anyone else wants the last slice of pizza – even if I really want it.

And yet, despite all of this, I also feel like a terrible person. Because, whenever I’m scrolling through social media and happen across an acquaintance celebrating their incredible achievements, I’m flooded with feelings of bitterness and envy.

Case in point? Recently, I was whiling away a few hours in coronavirus lockdown with an Instagram session. Happily hitting ‘like’ on people’s photos (see? Nice!), I stopped in my tracks when I noticed that someone I sort-of-know had landed a lucrative book deal.

Just like that, Kayleigh Dray vanished – and a seething green-eyed monster silently slipped into her place.

“Why her?” said the monster, her mouth a little moue of disappointment. “Why not me?”