Why you should think twice before posting a selfie with your partner

There are three things you can rely on in this world: death, taxes, and at least one schmaltzy picture of a couple popping up in your Instagram feed every day.

It’s a cliche because it’s true. Social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook have become the corner of the internet in which relationships are played out like Shakespearean plays. But all is not what it seems in the theatre of public opinion that is the 2018 internet.

According to a new study of 2,000 British adults on behalf of couples support network Relate, 51% of millennials admitted that they use social media to portray their relationship in a more positive light. Some 42% of millennials, almost half of those surveyed, admitted that they would go as far as to give the impression that their relationship was “perfect” online when it often was not.