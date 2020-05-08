10 of the most popular Instagram interior trends to inspire your own home makeover
- Anna Brech
- Published
Need a little motivation for that weekend renovation project? These are the most popular home décor trends doing the rounds on Instagram right now.
Where Instagram leads the world will follow, so it’s a happy hunting ground for interior design inspiration. Just in time for the long weekend, the design pros at bathroom specialists Drench have scoured our feeds for the top-trending décor hashtags that everyone’s talking about right now.
With hundreds of thousands of mentions apiece, the following ideas are making major waves in homes around the world. From the bold to the muted and the singularly modern, these standout accents will bring your home one step closer to the sanctuary you’ve always hankered after.
So dive right in and start dreaming up a grand design or two of your own.
Floating shelves
Clean and minimal, floating shelves are a great way of making a statement in limited space. The perfect “shelfie” is quite a pared-back look, so resist the temptation to go overboard with accessories. A pot plant, on the other hand, never looks out of place.
Bar cart
A vintage-style bar cart is the ultimate stay-at-home feature, with a distinct air of Great Gatsby-style glamour about it. Instead of littering it with leftover bottles Kahlua circa 2006, you can use yours as a standalone design element. Layer with photos, flowers, candles and word art for a decadent boudoir feel.
Macrame wall hanging
A macrame wall hanging brings a lovely, rustic feel to your home. It forms an original and slightly boho piece with a textural appeal that stands apart from other clusters of artwork, books and mirrors. Better still, you can learn to make your own for home décor bragging rights that’ll leave all others in the shade.
Freestanding bath
There’s nothing that shouts “grown-up living” quite like a freestanding bath. This is all about conjuring up a dash of hotel-style luxe with the accessories to match. Forget about wet towels or a cabinet overflowing with old shampoo bottles. A freestanding bath is the centrepiece that all other design details in the room must live up to. We love the gold-tone shower head in this bathroom, along with asymmetric tiles to complete the look.
Moroccan rug
Cosy, convivial and authentic, a Moroccan rug is a style choice you simply can’t go wrong with. The neutral colour palette makes a real impact in this room, accented by tactile flourishes of straw, wood and wicker. But if you wanted to go bold on the colour front, deep blushes of terracotta or gold could also work well.
Ceramic tiles
If you’re anything like us, you may be a little bit obsessed with the whole ceramic tiles trend. It’s just so beautiful and ornate, and the scope for colour popping is limitless. Have a browse around Instagram, Pinterest or Etsy for pattern inspiration. Or keep in mind you can also create your own custommade design and have it printed off.
Reclaimed wood furniture
The upcycling trend shows no sign of going away, and rustic wood furniture is a surefire way of working the look. This handcrafted table shows just how simple yet spectacular the effect can b. Less is always more, especially when it comes to extra touches.
Pampas grass
Pampas grass lasts up to three years, so it’s about as low-maintenance as you can hope to get on the foliage front without going fake. Chic and understated, it pairs well with a vase featuring a modern silhouette and will create a welcome calming tone for your bedroom or lounge.
Feature wall
A feature wall is basically a very clever way of drawing together all your mismatched photos, prints and frames without them looking random. You can carry on moving them around until you get the right feel, but a mixture of textures and colours work best. Don’t be afraid to let loose on the creativity front: it’s what this look is all about.
Patio doors
If you’re lucky enough to have a pair of patio doors in your home, now’s the time to garnish them. You can do this with a fresh slick of paint, then frame the outlook with delicate wall prints, soft furnishings and of course, a smattering of ferns and other expressive house plants.
Photos: Getty and Instagram