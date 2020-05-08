Where Instagram leads the world will follow, so it’s a happy hunting ground for interior design inspiration. Just in time for the long weekend, the design pros at bathroom specialists Drench have scoured our feeds for the top-trending décor hashtags that everyone’s talking about right now.

With hundreds of thousands of mentions apiece, the following ideas are making major waves in homes around the world. From the bold to the muted and the singularly modern, these standout accents will bring your home one step closer to the sanctuary you’ve always hankered after.

So dive right in and start dreaming up a grand design or two of your own.