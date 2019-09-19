Millennial pink chandeliers: Shop the breakout home décor trend of autumn 2019

Pink chandeliers are in for autumn, and these are the most beautiful and unusual ones out there.
If you thought chandeliers were only fit for stately homes, we’ve got news for you: they’ve had one hell of an update.
Sure, traditional chandeliers are beautiful and absolutely have their place (in Buckingham Palace, for example) but three layers of lit candles might be overkill for our rented apartments. Which is why we’re loving the look of these modern, unique takes on the classic chandelier shape. Oh, and the best part? They’re all millennial pink.
Pink chandeliers are growing in popularity, something that’s not only reflected in what interior décor magpies have been searching online but in the new collections from brands like Soho Home.
From a candyfloss-like overhead light from Laura Ashley to Made’s architectural pink globe chandelier, we’ve created an elite edit of pink chandeliers to make your decor pop.
Juliana Chandelier, Soho Home
As anyone who has ever stepped into a Soho House knows, the global members club has serious style. So, considering this beauty hangs in Dumbo House in Brooklyn, New York (which has to be one of the coolest areas in, well, the world), we think it’s good enough for our homes.
Crafted from Murano glass, each chandelier features dozens of rose-tinted, scalloped glass tubular sections which are mouth-blown and hand-finished by skilled artisans in Venice. Oh, and polished with angel tears, obviously.
Soho Home, £1,850.
Dusty Rose chandelier, Wandalust
We love the soft silhouette that the silky tassels on this chandelier creates, giving a boudoir update to the light’s usual shape. And, while we are die-hard fans of the dusty pink version, this design is super versatile and comes in three different sizes and a range of colours (including a cool dip-dye).
Each shade is handmade to order in the UK, so not only can you make sure your chandelier measures up to exactly what envisioned, you’ll be supporting a small, British business too.
Wanda, £179
Pink globe chandelier, Made
This beautiful Made creation echoes the shape, height and multi-layered appearance of a traditional chandelier but with a fresh twist.
At the centre is a base of brushed brass, from which the unusual blush pink glass globes protrude, casting light at different angles around the room.
Made recommends showcasing it in your hallway to wow your guests as soon as they arrive, and we have to agree.
Made, £179
Blush Feather Cloud, Laura Ashley
How dreamy is this candy floss take on a chandelier? Laura Ashley is known for its whimsical prints in the fashion world, and this pretty light installation shows that the brand’s interior collection has been given a big dose of whimsy too.
Covered in fluffy feathers, this light gives off a lovely, soft glow which would be perfect for your bedroom.
£26.60, Laura Ashley
Images: Courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.
