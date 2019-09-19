Millennial pink chandeliers: Shop the breakout home décor trend of autumn 2019

If you thought chandeliers were only fit for stately homes, we’ve got news for you: they’ve had one hell of an update.

Sure, traditional chandeliers are beautiful and absolutely have their place (in Buckingham Palace, for example) but three layers of lit candles might be overkill for our rented apartments. Which is why we’re loving the look of these modern, unique takes on the classic chandelier shape. Oh, and the best part? They’re all millennial pink.

Pink chandeliers are growing in popularity, something that’s not only reflected in what interior décor magpies have been searching online but in the new collections from brands like Soho Home.

From a candyfloss-like overhead light from Laura Ashley to Made’s architectural pink globe chandelier, we’ve created an elite edit of pink chandeliers to make your decor pop.