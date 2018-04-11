23 pastel purchases to update your flat for spring under £30

The arrival of spring sees us excited to overthrow our winter wardrobes with floral designs and pastel accessories, and we’re equally keen to give our homes a seasonal refresh.

Whether you have a lot of space to work with, or only a little, it’s tempting to clear away the cosy throws and hygge candles in favour of bright and light pieces for your apartment as soon as May peeks its head around the corner.

But what if your purse strings aren’t playing ball? Well, luckily for you, that need not be a problem. We’ve scoured the high-street for spring’s most aesthetically pleasing interior design trends, and created an edit that won’t break the bank.

From plant pots hand-painted in the most beautiful of hues, to tropical-inspired towels guaranteed to give your bathroom an instant update, everything in this list is both utterly lust-worthy and perfectly pastel, but also under the £30 mark.

With a new cushion here, and a lantern there, your flat will soon be ready for the warmer weather and all the spring socialising that comes with it.