From terracotta homeware to rattan furniture, the summer of 2020 is all about beachy, natural vibes for the home. And, there are some interior design must-dos that will help you nail this look.

Purchasing a macrame wall hanging, for example, or getting a wicker storage basket for your living room are both failsafe ways to give your place an on-trend update. Going big on plants is of course, also essential.