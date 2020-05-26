As far as interior design looks for 2020 go, a natural aesthetic has been the clear winner on both Instagram and Pinterest. Take this year’s most popular trend to the next level with the styling detail of the moment; wicker wall decor.
From terracotta homeware to rattan furniture, the summer of 2020 is all about beachy, natural vibes for the home. And, there are some interior design must-dos that will help you nail this look.
Purchasing a macrame wall hanging, for example, or getting a wicker storage basket for your living room are both failsafe ways to give your place an on-trend update. Going big on plants is of course, also essential.
If you consider yourself ahead of the interiors curve, though, we think you’ll like this decor trend which is inspired by picture walls, the popular style of arranging art prints of different sizes in a collage on the wall.
We’re seeing a surge in wicker, rattan and woven decorations arranged in a picture wall-type fashion on some of our favourite image sharing platforms like Pinterest and Instagram.
Wicker wall decor inspiration – how to style the look
Get busy
You know what they say, more is more. We love this hell-for-leather, overcrowded vibe which involves building up a big collection of woven plates and mats and then organising them into an impressive wall installation.
Note the different textures, sizes, patterns and colours used in this example. The variety in the pieces used is what makes this look so appealing, so think about that if you want to recreate it for yourself.
Make a nook
We don’t know about you, but we dream of the day we have our own book nook. When that day eventually comes we’ll be using both furniture, soft furnishings and wall decor to create a space that feels well put together like this one.
The thing we like most about this picture is how the woven baskets and trays are strategically placed around the chair and play on the corner element, to make everything look close and cosy. Tip: love that wicker chair? Us too, and Oliver Bonas have a gorgeous one just like it.
Keep it uniformed
This simple aesthetic is easy to recreate at home. Keep walls a light, neutral colour, opt for off white bedding and buy the same wicker placemats in a pale shade, only switching up their sizes.
This creates a calming feel which is pleasing to the eye and the mind. We can imagine flopping into that bed and feeling instantly peaceful.
Buy wicker placemats, trays and wall decor – get the look for yourself
John Lewis & Partners placemat
This rustic looking placemat is woven from bulrush and bleached white, making it perfect for a light and airy aesthetic.
The White Company tray
This round tray is hand woven in Vietnam from natural seagrass and because of the nature of the material each one is unique. Pretty cool, huh?
Anthropologie placemat
This rattan placemat is inspired by flowers, hence its pretty petal shape.
Kalinko tray
This beautiful round tray is made from rattan and crafted in Burma. Although we love this deep brown hue, if you fancy making the look your own and splashing some colour on your walls, you might be pleased to know it also comes in blue, white, green, orange and pink.
Neptune placemats
If your home would suit a symmetrical wall display, this set of six placemats from Neptune is perfect as they come in a pack. Neptune is known for its quality products and all of the placemats in this set are handwoven from sustainable, natural rattan.
Kidly basket
We’re nothing if not resourceful and although this basket is intended as a stylish baby changing mat, we just love its long shape and texture for a big wall installation.
Main image: Quinta da Comporta hotel in Portugal
Other images: courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.