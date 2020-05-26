Interior design trend 2020: wicker wall decor is the way forward

As far as interior design looks for 2020 go, a natural aesthetic has been the clear winner on both Instagram and Pinterest. Take this year’s most popular trend to the next level with the styling detail of the moment; wicker wall decor.      

From terracotta homeware to rattan furniture, the summer of 2020 is all about beachy, natural vibes for the home. And, there are some interior design must-dos that will help you nail this look. 

Purchasing a macrame wall hanging, for example, or getting a wicker storage basket for your living room are both failsafe ways to give your place an on-trend update. Going big on plants is of course, also essential.

If you consider yourself ahead of the interiors curve, though, we think you’ll like this decor trend which is inspired by picture walls, the popular style of arranging art prints of different sizes in a collage on the wall.

We’re seeing a surge in wicker, rattan and woven decorations arranged in a picture wall-type fashion on some of our favourite image sharing platforms like Pinterest and Instagram.

Wicker wall decor inspiration – how to style the look 

  • Get busy

    You know what they say, more is more. We love this hell-for-leather, overcrowded vibe which involves building up a big collection of woven plates and mats and then organising them into an impressive wall installation. 

    Note the different textures, sizes, patterns and colours used in this example. The variety in the pieces used is what makes this look so appealing, so think about that if you want to recreate it for yourself. 

  • Make a nook

    We don’t know about you, but we dream of the day we have our own book nook. When that day eventually comes we’ll be using both furniture, soft furnishings and wall decor to create a space that feels well put together like this one. 

    The thing we like most about this picture is how the woven baskets and trays are strategically placed around the chair and play on the corner element, to make everything look close and cosy. Tip: love that wicker chair? Us too, and Oliver Bonas have a gorgeous one just like it. 

  • Keep it uniformed

    This simple aesthetic is easy to recreate at home. Keep walls a light, neutral colour, opt for off white bedding and buy the same wicker placemats in a pale shade, only switching up their sizes. 

    This creates a calming feel which is pleasing to the eye and the mind. We can imagine flopping into that bed and feeling instantly peaceful. 

Buy wicker placemats, trays and wall decor – get the look for yourself

Main image: Quinta da Comporta hotel in Portugal 

Other images: courtesy of brands 

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

