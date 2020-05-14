We’ve been looking to the stars for all sorts recently – from astrological dating trends to facials that follow the moon phases. But out of all the ways the cosmos is affecting us, it’s the celestial aesthetic that we like the most, and it’s a look that’s particularly decor-friendly.

Whether it’s a romantic splattering of stars across a cushion, figures of the moon for decoration or just the rich hue of midnight blue, the sky provides ample interior design inspiration.

So, if you have a soft spot for the celestial, check out this homeware edit filled with beautiful accessories from both big brands and independent makers.