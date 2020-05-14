From cushions to ceramics, these starry homeware accessories will fill your home with magic.
We’ve been looking to the stars for all sorts recently – from astrological dating trends to facials that follow the moon phases. But out of all the ways the cosmos is affecting us, it’s the celestial aesthetic that we like the most, and it’s a look that’s particularly decor-friendly.
Whether it’s a romantic splattering of stars across a cushion, figures of the moon for decoration or just the rich hue of midnight blue, the sky provides ample interior design inspiration.
So, if you have a soft spot for the celestial, check out this homeware edit filled with beautiful accessories from both big brands and independent makers.
Hanging moon decoration
Many of our favourite celestial home accessories are in darker hues, but we love the warmer feel of this hanging decoration.
Rose & Grey styles this golden moon with faux flowers. Although they don’t come with it, you can shop them on their website to style yours the same.
Star navy cushion
Velvet is the enduring interior design trend that just won’t quit. Add this modern take on the starry sky to your sofa for a clean cut but characterful nod to the celestial.
Sparkle champagne coupes
How pretty are these delicate champagne glasses? They’re made from hand-blown, fine crystal glass and have been etched with tiny stars that will twinkle below your bubbles.
We can’t think of anything better to toast a celebration with.
Green man and luna mug
Lisa Junius is an independent designer who creates a range of quirky homeware pieces, all taking inspiration from womanhood and the cosmos.
These enamel cups are covered in her unique Green Man and Luna designs, just right for drinking tea in.
Moon banner
This hammered gold metal banner can be hung as a decoration anywhere you like. We’d position it above a bed or hanging above a fireplace, to add a little magic to any decor.
Graphic coaster
Fancy a glimmer of the celestial at home without having to make any big decor changes?
These coasters are the solution as they provide an easy pop of colour and starlight.
Just place them on your coffee or side table for a touch of something new.
Cosmic girl plate
Another creation from the talented Lisa Junius, her ‘cosmic girl’ plates are made by hand and each one is therefore unique.
Our favourite thing about this is the medley of stars running throughout her hair and her calming expression.
Yolke Girl art print
Society 6 is full of interesting designers and artists, but Isabelle Feliu is definitely one to watch.
Many of her artworks feature women of all walks of life, in all different destinations, opening a porthole to beautiful, far flung destinations.
Celestial moon planter
A staple part of any interior design in 2020 is, of course, plants. So, even if this decor round-up is inspired by the sky, we can’t ignore what’s growing in the ground either.
This cute planter is only small, so would look just right with a dinky succulent popped inside.
