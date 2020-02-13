Boobs. Bums. Tummies. Hips. God, they’re glorious aren’t they?

The female form has been a source of inspiration for centuries (and rightly bloody so), from ancient Greeks building statues of bare-nippled goddesses to painters of the Renaissance period depicting bountiful-hipped women like the infamous Venus in her shell.

Since then fashions have changed and society’s (very narrow) constitutions of what a woman’s body ‘should be’ have gotten in the way of celebrating it as we should. So although we can’t claim to be the next Sandro Botticelli, we’d like our homes to pay tribute to the beauty of bodies, all of them, with gorgeous decor accessories and art – like the ones below.