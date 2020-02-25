Public service announcement: wallpaper is making a comeback.

That’s right – when redecorating, you no longer need associate the word wallpaper with the garish stuff used in the 70s, or indeed the past-it florals on display at your nan’s house. Instead, imagine creating the feel of a luxury, boutique hotel in your own home through the use of hand painted, statement wallpaper.

Whether it be a ‘mural’ look, with one strip of carefully chosen, illustrative paper, or an eccentric all-over pattern, wallpaper is giving our homes the character we’re craving.