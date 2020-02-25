Nature inspired wallpaper is the interior design trend we’re coveting right now.
Public service announcement: wallpaper is making a comeback.
That’s right – when redecorating, you no longer need associate the word wallpaper with the garish stuff used in the 70s, or indeed the past-it florals on display at your nan’s house. Instead, imagine creating the feel of a luxury, boutique hotel in your own home through the use of hand painted, statement wallpaper.
Whether it be a ‘mural’ look, with one strip of carefully chosen, illustrative paper, or an eccentric all-over pattern, wallpaper is giving our homes the character we’re craving.
But if you really want to give this trend wings, opt for a design inspired by nature. From calming seaside scenes to opulent palms and elegant birds, the natural world is the best muse and brings a little of the outside in.
Predictably, blues and greens are a big part of this trend, which is great news for those looking to create a soothing vibe in their abode. But equally, we love the playfulness of pink.
See below for six truly gorgeous nature inspired wallpaper designs to transform your home.
House of Hackney Palmeral Magna wallpaper
House of Hackney is known for its endless patterns and prints which adorn wallpaper, fabrics and soft furnishings to boot.
The brand has lots of designs that revolve around nature, from eccentric florals to birds and beasts. But we particularly love this Palmeral print, which is considered to be one of its most famous.
Shop Palmeral Magna wallpaper at House of Hackney, from £125
Maison C Tancho wallpaper
If you haven’t heard of this divine wallpaper brand before, you absolutely need to.
Inspired by literature, nature, fine art and fantasy, each whimsical design is hand-drawn and painted by one of the co-founders.
We adore this design which comes in mahogany, petrol, taupe, sage and goldwyn pink, but make sure you check out the ‘Coven’ print, too.
Graham & Brown Himitsu Jade wallpaper
This delicate wallpaper has been named Himitsu, which translates to secret in Japanese, because it shows you the hidden beauties found within Japanese landscapes.
We love the soft pastel tones and intricate design, both of which feel very on-trend for 2020 interior trends.
Gucci Heron print wallpaper
You’ll find this iconic Gucci wallpaper in the bathrooms of some of London’s most fashionable restaurants.
By stealing the idea for your own bathroom at home, not only are you playing into the millennial pink washroom trend (which we love) but you’ll also give your guests a surprise in what’s often the most boring room of the house.
Abigail Edwards Seascape wallpaper
Abigail Edwards is an independent designer who uses nature and fairy tales to inspire her charming designs.
We particularly love this calming Seascape pattern, which comes in a mix of greys, pink and mauve, each one themed to a different position of the sun.
Molly Mahon Coral wallpaper
We absolutely adore Molly Mahon’s playful aesthetic. An all-round creative, this print designer lives in Sussex and is continually inspired by the English countryside.
This bright and bold coral wallpaper looks striking in green, but also comes in a brilliant blue.
