Interior design trends 2020: nature inspired wallpaper

Nature inspired wallpaper is the interior design trend we’re coveting right now.

Public service announcement: wallpaper is making a comeback. 

That’s right – when redecorating, you no longer need associate the word wallpaper with the garish stuff used in the 70s, or indeed the past-it florals on display at your nan’s house. Instead, imagine creating the feel of a luxury, boutique hotel in your own home through the use of hand painted, statement wallpaper. 

Whether it be a ‘mural’ look, with one strip of carefully chosen, illustrative paper, or an eccentric all-over pattern, wallpaper is giving our homes the character we’re craving.

But if you really want to give this trend wings, opt for a design inspired by nature. From calming seaside scenes to opulent palms and elegant birds, the natural world is the best muse and brings a little of the outside in. 

Predictably, blues and greens are a big part of this trend, which is great news for those looking to create a soothing vibe in their abode. But equally, we love the playfulness of pink. 

See below for six truly gorgeous nature inspired wallpaper designs to transform your home. 

  • House of Hackney Palmeral Magna wallpaper

    Nature inspired wallpaper: House of Hackney

    House of Hackney is known for its endless patterns and prints which adorn wallpaper, fabrics and soft furnishings to boot. 

    The brand has lots of designs that revolve around nature, from eccentric florals to birds and beasts. But we particularly love this Palmeral print, which is considered to be one of its most famous.

    Shop Palmeral Magna wallpaper at House of Hackney, from £125

    Buy now

  • Maison C Tancho wallpaper

    Nature inspired wallpaper: Maison C

    If you haven’t heard of this divine wallpaper brand before, you absolutely need to. 

    Inspired by literature, nature, fine art and fantasy, each whimsical design is hand-drawn and painted by one of the co-founders. 

    We adore this design which comes in mahogany, petrol, taupe, sage and goldwyn pink, but make sure you check out the ‘Coven’ print, too. 

    Shop Tancho wallpaper at Maison C, price upon request

    Buy now

  • Graham & Brown Himitsu Jade wallpaper

    Nature inspired wallpaper: Graham & Brown

    This delicate wallpaper has been named Himitsu, which translates to secret in Japanese, because it shows you the hidden beauties found within Japanese landscapes.

    We love the soft pastel tones and intricate design, both of which feel very on-trend for 2020 interior trends

    Shop Himitsu Jade wallpaper at Graham & Brown, £60

    Buy now

  • Gucci Heron print wallpaper

    Nature inspired wallpaper: Gucci

    You’ll find this iconic Gucci wallpaper in the bathrooms of some of London’s most fashionable restaurants.

    By stealing the idea for your own bathroom at home, not only are you playing into the millennial pink washroom trend (which we love) but you’ll also give your guests a surprise in what’s often the most boring room of the house.

    Shop Heron wallpaper by Gucci at Farfetch, £315

    Buy now

  • Abigail Edwards Seascape wallpaper

    Nature inspired wallpaper: Abigail Edwards

    Abigail Edwards is an independent designer who uses nature and fairy tales to inspire her charming designs. 

    We particularly love this calming Seascape pattern, which comes in a mix of greys, pink and mauve, each one themed to a different position of the sun.

    Shop Seascape wallpaper at Abigail Edwards, £60

    Buy now

  • Molly Mahon Coral wallpaper

    Nature inspired wallpaper: Molly Mahon

    We absolutely adore Molly Mahon’s playful aesthetic. An all-round creative, this print designer lives in Sussex and is continually inspired by the English countryside. 

    This bright and bold coral wallpaper looks striking in green, but also comes in a brilliant blue.

    Shop Coral wallpaper at Molly Mahon, £140

    Buy now

Images: Courtesy of brandsinterior 

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

