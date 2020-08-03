If you’re making some home changes – on a tight budget– these are the Instagram accounts to look to.

Spending more time in our homes has meant it’s all too easy to spot the jobs we may have been putting off for weeks, months or even years. Be it rented or owned, there are always home improvements that can be done. With this being said, budgets may be lower than usual right now so it’s all about looking for alternative options. Yes, scrolling on Pinterest may have lead you to the dream home – a copper stand alone bath, a kitchen with an island and furniture that instantly upgrades any room all included but we’ve found inspiration that’s perfect for right now. From complete knock down and start again jobs, to simple painting tricks and upcycling ideas: these home renovation accounts are worth a follow no matter your budget. they’ll also show you step-by-step (thanks to the handy highlight sections) how to do it yourself. Grab your tool box and have a go at these thrifty renovation ideas that won’t break the bank – you won’t be disappointed.

Hand-painted terrazzo floor

Interior style: @mishkashoe is all about Scandi meets boho chic. Follow for: Daily interior inspiration, how tos from start to finish and the most amazing before and after transformation pictures. You’re bound to be inspired with ways to design your home. For the cat fans, keep an eye out for four kitties who make regular appearances. Best DIY project: There are so many but the hand painted terrazzo flooring and built-in display shelves (both shown in pic above) are a must-see.

Upcycled IKEA rattan drawers

Interior style: @design_at_nineteen loves monochrome and pays attention to the small details. Follow for: Ways to style high street and bargain accessories to make them look more luxe. Also, how to invest in great staple furniture and upcycle pieces to make them unique Best DIY project: The IKEA drawers transformed with rattan webbing. You can see how these were created by checking out the ‘IKEA hack’ highlight on the page.

Gold leaf kitchen walls

Interior style: @theoldpiggery_ is rustic with soft, modern finishing touches. Follow for: Sleek, modern ways to update an old property, copper details (you need to see the bath) and clever paint jobs. Best DIY project: The stunning hand painted gold leaf kitchen wall. A simple how can be found in the ‘gold leaf’ highlight on Michaela’s page.

Recycling old pieces for new updates

Interior style: @jade.doutch created a homely space with boho details and an eye for cosy soft furnishings. Follow for: Affordable accessory updates from the likes of B&Q to TK Maxx that come together to create a chic space. For the minimalists there’s sleek plant pots and vases, for the maximalists you can enjoy the layered cushions and lashings of house plants. Best DIY project: There are simple easy-to-copy DIY hacks you can find throughout. In the above shot Jade added a fake mantel by using an old floor board.

Clever painting tricks

Interior style: @homebypolly’s Victorian house has been made into a cosy home with pops of pastel colours. Follow for: Quirky ideas to decorate the walls, cheaper alternatives to homeware you can buy online and painting tips and tricks to create unique designs. Best DIY project: Polly’s house has been updated with clever paint jobs – from spotty to split colour walls (see picture above) it makes a simple space have more character.

Complete home renovation

Interior style: @minimalhouseandhome is of course a minimalist’s dream. Follow for: Hannah’s journey with her simple, aesthetically pleasing space will bring you sleek accessories, home hacks and DIY details. Best DIY project: You can see the whole house renovation in the highlights section. You can also find sleek handmade clay and texture prints to try out.

Faux plant feature wall

Interior style: @lukearthurwells has a modern, sleek house with a hint of Nordic charm. Follow for: Luke has mastered knowing where to place certain items to create Instagram-worthy areas. He also has the perfect house plant collection and cutest dogs. Best DIY project: The faux plant feature wall is a strong favourite along with the hand-painted panel wall which makes the dining area look premium for less.

Thrifty paint transformations

Interior style: @83renovation follows the journey of a maximalist, bright and bold home. Follow for: A pink tiled bathroom of dreams, luxe velvet furniture and punchy coloured details. You can also see the pictures from before it was renovated – it’s looks so different. Best DIY project: It’s the simple touches – the change of drawer knobs, the choice of paint colour or the positioning of affordable wall art that will fill you with home inspiration.