How interiors reached the height of fashion.

Designer and creative consultant Matilda Goad explains: “Investing in something for your home is so much more wholesome than fashion because it has longevity. If you buy a lamp for your home, it’s there for the long haul. It’s not like buying a dress that you’ll wear once, before it slips to the back of your wardrobe for the next three months.” This longevity brings with it a weighted consideration, unlike those panic-bought shoes for a party or even a back-up swimsuit for a holiday, despite the often similar price tag.

In the same vein as sustainability, the conversation around inclusivity roars even louder in fashion. Unlike clothing, homeware doesn’t discriminate against size, sex, race or ability. Instead, it’s free from fashion’s notorious exclusivity, allowing customers to buy into brands at often far more accessible price points than ready-to-wear pieces and – bonus – it doesn’t matter what you look like.

You don’t have to fit into an aesthetic, suit a particular shape, cut or colour; you don’t need to turn away when you realise they don’t stock your size. “The way I dress is quite confined to my body shape, whereas in your home you can be so much freer,” says Goad. It’s true: interiors are welcoming everyone (pay day balance dependent) to join in the conversation by letting you buy into a fashionable lifestyle with their non-discriminatory products.

When private becomes public

Like lots of things to do with our lives now, this rise of fashion and interiors can be pinned on social media. Humans are nosy by nature, that’s why we look into houses as we walk past, why we peek through fences and holes into gardens, and why MTV’s Cribs was one of the network’s most-watched shows. What has previously been considered a very private space is now becoming increasingly public.