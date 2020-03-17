There are some interior design trends that just never get old, and scallop edging is one of them.

Take a simple rug, lamp or chair and give it some scallop-edging and suddenly – voila! It instantly has more personality, giving your chosen room a playful feel.

But we’re not the only ones who are head over heels for scallop details, interior designer Sophie Conran uses them in many of her designs and has even incorporated the theme into her brand’s logo.

“I have long been a fan of the scallop and we even have it as our company logo. Its gently undulating waves soften and bring prettiness and charm to almost everywhere around the home, from bowls to bed linen, napkins and planters,” Conran says to stylist.co.uk.

“We love to use it to add an accent of colour that can coordinate with any scheme.”