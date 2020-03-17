Scalloped interiors is the homeware trend that’s not going anywhere
Scallop edging is the interiors trend we can’t get enough of. Here’s 10 homeware pieces to help you get the look for yourself.
There are some interior design trends that just never get old, and scallop edging is one of them.
Take a simple rug, lamp or chair and give it some scallop-edging and suddenly – voila! It instantly has more personality, giving your chosen room a playful feel.
But we’re not the only ones who are head over heels for scallop details, interior designer Sophie Conran uses them in many of her designs and has even incorporated the theme into her brand’s logo.
“I have long been a fan of the scallop and we even have it as our company logo. Its gently undulating waves soften and bring prettiness and charm to almost everywhere around the home, from bowls to bed linen, napkins and planters,” Conran says to stylist.co.uk.
“We love to use it to add an accent of colour that can coordinate with any scheme.”
Online you’ll find lots of new homeware accessories that reflect the scallop trend, with plenty of nods towards shells from bedroom must-haves such as pink velvet cushions to living room statement pieces like a scallop-backed armchair.
From Habitat and Sophie Conran to Liberty London and Matilda Goad, all of our go-to interior brands are doing it. Below you’ll find our edit of the best scalloped homeware pieces and accessories which harness the trend in the most stylish way.
Lilac scalloped bed linen
Sophie Conran’s selection of scalloped bedding is a homeware dream.
We love this soft lilac for spring, but there’s also green, coral, blue and yellow to choose from, too.
Scallop rug Cerise at Salvesen Graham
Hand-crafted by artisans in India, this high-quality rug promises to keep its good looks.
We particularly like the double scallop edge in contrasting colours of pink and green (another big interiors win), for an extra shot of eccentricity.
Shell pillow
Tamar Mogendorff is the unique designer who specialises in fairytale-inspired homewares and is a Liberty London favourite.
We adore these peachy pink cushions, particularly when layered together.
Summer Blooms scallop bedspread
COCO & WOLF is the master of vintage-chic, making items like this floral bedspread look like a staple at Soho Farmhouse instead of relic from the 70s.
Lay it on the end of your bed with the scallop detailing fully exposed, preferably with a plain duvet so it really stands out.
Shell vase
This pretty pink vase is an absolute steal from children’s brand Smallable.
It also comes in turquoise, pale blue and yellow if, like us, you fancy the whole collection.
Hand-tufted scallop rug
Although this charming rug may look too lovely to trample all over, it’s actually been designed especially for your hallway.
That’s right, its sturdy material is more than capable of handling “high traffic”, so what are you waiting for? Give your guests the sunniest welcome they’ve ever had.
Polly duvet set
Habitat’s scalloped duvet set gives you the option of combining the look of fresh, white bed linen with a pop of colour.
This mustard tone will brighten up a chic, all-white theme or would look great with burnt orange and dark greens for an earthier feel.
Signature scallop lampshade
Matilda Goad is the master of all things scalloped, so if you like her lampshade you also need to check out her planters and napkins.
This rattan beauty straddles both the scallop trend and our obsession with natural decor, making it a win-win.
Shop Signature scallop lampshade in red at Matilda Goad, £162
Flora scalloped armchair
What would this list be without one of 2020’s most-coveted pieces, the scallop-backed, velvet chair?
We’re big fans of velvet, so we were hook, line and sinker as soon as we saw this.
Shop Flora scalloped armchair in dusty pink at Oliver Bonas, £395
Pink scalloped napkins
These beautiful scallop napkins are hand embroidered by skilled artisans, making them even more special.
Crafted from high quality fair trade cotton, the scallop detail is a signature of interior designer Sophie Conran.
Shop pink scalloped napkins at Sophie Conran, set of four £47