Scalloped interiors is the homeware trend that’s not going anywhere

Megan Murray
Scallop edging is the interiors trend we can’t get enough of. Here’s 10 homeware pieces to help you get the look for yourself. 

There are some interior design trends that just never get old, and scallop edging is one of them. 

Take a simple rug, lamp or chair and give it some scallop-edging and suddenly – voila! It instantly has more personality, giving your chosen room a playful feel. 

But we’re not the only ones who are head over heels for scallop details, interior designer Sophie Conran uses them in many of her designs and has even incorporated the theme into her brand’s logo.

“I have long been a fan of the scallop and we even have it as our company logo. Its gently undulating waves soften and bring prettiness and charm to almost everywhere around the home, from bowls to bed linen, napkins and planters,” Conran says to stylist.co.uk.

“We love to use it to add an accent of colour that can coordinate with any scheme.”

Online you’ll find lots of new homeware accessories that reflect the scallop trend, with plenty of nods towards shells from bedroom must-haves such as pink velvet cushions to living room statement pieces like a scallop-backed armchair.

From Habitat and Sophie Conran to Liberty London and Matilda Goad, all of our go-to interior brands are doing it. Below you’ll find our edit of the best scalloped homeware pieces and accessories which harness the trend in the most stylish way. 

  • Lilac scalloped bed linen

    Scallop bedding

    Sophie Conran’s selection of scalloped bedding is a homeware dream. 

    We love this soft lilac for spring, but there’s also green, coral, blue and yellow to choose from, too. 

    Shop lilac scalloped bedding at Sophie Conran, from £22.50

  • Scallop rug Cerise at Salvesen Graham

    Scallop-edge rug

    Hand-crafted by artisans in India, this high-quality rug promises to keep its good looks. 

    We particularly like the double scallop edge in contrasting colours of pink and green (another big interiors win), for an extra shot of eccentricity.

    Shop scallop rug Cerise at Salvesen Graham, from £1,490

  • Shell pillow

    Shell pillow

    Tamar Mogendorff is the unique designer who specialises in fairytale-inspired homewares and is a Liberty London favourite. 

    We adore these peachy pink cushions, particularly when layered together.

    Shop shell pillow at Tamar Mogendorff, £156

  • Summer Blooms scallop bedspread

    Scallop bedspread

    COCO & WOLF is the master of vintage-chic, making items like this floral bedspread look like a staple at Soho Farmhouse instead of relic from the 70s.

    Lay it on the end of your bed with the scallop detailing fully exposed, preferably with a plain duvet so it really stands out.

    Shop Summer Blooms Scallop Bedspread at COCO & WOLF, £225

  • Shell vase

    Shell vase

    This pretty pink vase is an absolute steal from children’s brand Smallable. 

    It also comes in turquoise, pale blue and yellow if, like us, you fancy the whole collection.

    Shop shell vase by Octaevo at Smallable, £14

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

