Show this to every single idiot asking “When’s International Men’s Day?”

Every single year, we spend the whole of International Women’s Day explaining that, yes, there is an International Men’s Day, too.

Why? Because, whenever the 8 March rolls around, misogynists everywhere inexplicably wake up with one burning question on their minds: when is International Men’s Day?

It is an affliction that apparently renders them a) unable to think about anything else, and b) suddenly incapable of using Google. So, desperate for reassurance that their male privilege remains intact, they turn to Twitter for help, fingers clumsily tripping over their keyboards as they demand answers from women everywhere.

Which means that, yes, we have to spend our day reminding them that there is, of course, an International Men’s Day, and that it falls on 19 November (and pretty much every other day in the calendar, too).

As a result, the phrase ‘International Men’s Day’ is genuinely trending on International Women’s Day – which has left feminists everywhere feeling… well, pretty exhausted, to say the least.