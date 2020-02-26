The bizarre and tragic story of Swedish journalist Kim Wall, who was killed by a Danish inventor after she went to interview him on his submarine, captivated the world. So perhaps it was only a matter of time before her murder – dubbed the ‘submarine case’ – became the subject of a new true-crime documentary.

Netflix’s upcoming Into The Deep premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival and was described by some as even more chilling than a horror film.

Here is everything we know about the film so far.