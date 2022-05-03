Introducing Stylist Extra: here’s how to sign up
Our new and enhanced subscription package, Stylist Extra, is launching on 3 May. Get the inside scoop below.
We have some exciting news to share! At Stylist, we’re always looking for ways to give you more of the stuff you love, which is exactly why we’re thrilled to announce the launch of Stylist Extra. From 3 May, print and digital subscribers will have access to our shiny new platform.
Here, you’ll be able to enjoy unmissable, thoughtful journalism, covering everything from culture and relationships to psych insights and the latest lifestyle trends, alongside regular live events, interactive career clinics as well as access to all of Stylist’s sought-after podcasts and exclusive video content. This week, look out for our real-life story on one woman’s decision to leave polyamory after a decade in the lifestyle, read how money became our new ambition motivator following The Great Resignation and put your feet up with writer Amelia Tait’s candid thoughts on the long-term impact of 90s diet advertising.
For as little as £2.99 a month, or £4.17 if you choose to combine this with Stylist print magazine subscription, you can access a breadth of exclusive content that you’re unable to get anywhere else across the site through your very own MyStylist account.
For bookworms, there’s our new Writers’ Room, with insider advice from the publishing world and plenty of how-to inspiration, alongside the weekly short stories we’ll be publishing from both aspiring and established authors. Our first explores one woman’s struggles and heartache as she grapples with fertility treatment, while another dives into the emotionally complex world of app dating – with mixed results. We’ll also be publishing exclusive extracts from the hottest book releases – expect extracts from the likes of Candice Carty Williams, Minnie Driver and Selma Blair in the coming weeks.
If, like most of us, you’re presently wracked with burning career questions, then look no further than our new The Honest Boss columnist. With over 25 years of career and coaching experience under her belt, our anonymous boss is primed to answer your questions on anything work-based with, you guessed it, absolute honesty. There’ll also be a chance to get this kind of guidance from industry-leading experts and tastemakers in real time with our monthly lunchtime drop-in event to brush up on your career skills. Additionally, our exclusive Meet the Stylist Experts sessions will give you the chance to talk directly to the Stylist team about everything from fashion to beauty recommendations.
Speaking of advice, your favourite magazine column, Ask Billie, written by Stylist’s fashion and beauty director, Billie Bhatia, will be here to answer your knottiest life dilemmas. This week she covers dealing with an ex’s ex, next week she’s tackling friendship fallouts.
To top it off, our masterclass videos and inspiring talks are set to populate our video channel, and you’ll have access to all Stylist podcasts in one place, too.
At Stylist Extra, you’ll have unlimited and exclusive access to all of this and more, so don’t get left behind. For more details on how to join Stylist Extra, click here. We can’t wait to see you on the other side!