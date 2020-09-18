But behind the banter lurked a simpler truth.

For – while introverts were likely as scared by the coronavirus pandemic as the rest of the world – the events that followed would sketch out the boundaries of a whole new reality. A reality which, for the first time, seemed more attuned to the millions of people who normally feel cast aside by their introversion.

“Lockdown, more than ever before, has really shown us how we live in a world wired for the more extroverted amongst us,” says Sara Tasker, an introvert, business coach and podcaster at Me & Orla.

“It’s just assumed that we all like the same things: noisy bars, face-to-face meetings, live events. Extroverts benefit from this: following these rules comes easily to them. Lockdown has turned the tables and given the introverts an energetic advantage.”