Our linear concept of “success” at work will be familiar to anyone who’s felt sweaty-palmed terror at the prospect of speaking up in a crowded boardroom.

As introvert Susan Cain says in her bestselling book Quiet: “There’s zero correlation between being the best talker and having the best ideas.” And yet it often feels that way.

In a work culture that routinely prizes group brainstorms, open-plan working and energetic team away days, the loud-equals-success mantra seems to go without saying.