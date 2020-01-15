The human reality of conflict: women in Iraq fear for their lives once again

Last spring, I visited a camp in Dohuk, close to where one of the Iranian missiles struck last week. There, I met a group of Yezidi women enrolled in a training programme run by Women for Women International. They had fled from Sinjar, where ISIS militants committed a catastrophic genocide in 2014. Men and boys were rounded up and killed, while thousands of Yezidi women were abducted and kept as sex slaves.

I spoke to Layla, a Yezidi woman who managed to escape these atrocities (her name has been changed for security reasons). For five years she has been living in a cramped tent with her mother and five siblings, where Layla, her mother and younger sister share a bed.

She spoke about the daily realities of life in a camp: the lack of privacy, the boredom and loneliness, and the exposure to extreme temperatures. And she told me how difficult it is to get a job, especially if you are a woman with limited education.

Back in Sinjar, Layla’s family were poor and she dropped out of school to work in the fields. Without skills or qualifications, her economic prospects in an IDP camp were vanishingly small. Yet Layla and her family remain trapped, with no home to return to.