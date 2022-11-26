Is hangxiety worse than ever this party season?

The lurching sensation of panic as you recall the secrets you spilled, the whirr of your brain as you rush to replay every conversation, the voice in your head insisting that you’ve done something seriously awful. If all this sounds painfully familiar, then you’re probably well-acquainted with hangover anxiety, also not-so-fondly known as ‘hangxiety’ or ‘beer fear’. The physical symptoms of a hangover are well-documented, but for an estimated 12% of people, the most punishing part of the morning after the night before is all in the mind.

“I will worry about the most insignificant things, like, ‘Oh my god, I talked for so long about Drag Race last night,” says Louise*, 26. “I know I wouldn’t care about it if I said the same thing sober – it’s just the fact that [it] was influenced by alcohol rather than fully my own choice that gives me the anxious feels. The weight of hangxiety genuinely leaves me not wanting to leave the house the entire next day.”