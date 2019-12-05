When it comes to secondary school science, there’s much to be desired. We’re taught about the menstrual cycle and female hormones through the lens of reproduction and fertility. The process that the uterus goes through to prep for pregnancy is imparted in a cold and clinical fashion, with the highs and lows of our hormones easily traceable on charts that span 28 days. We’re taken through the physiology of the female reproductive system.

But what we’re not taught is the damaging emotional and mental fall out from the intense fluctuation of hormones, widely known as premenstrual syndrome (PMS).

It’s, therefore, no wonder that some are quick to dismiss PMS as a mere fabrication; a fictional narrative born out of people wanting to attribute emotional distress to their menstrual cycle, rather than being introspective and taking a look at their work-life balance or close relationships. As reported by the Daily Mail, Jane Ussher, a professor of women’s health psychology at Western Sydney University, believes that PMS is little more than a cultural myth, adding that “those in caring relationships are less likely to report symptoms than those in more one-sided partnerships”. It’s clear that to ‘experts’ like Ussher, understanding and treating PMS is seen as unimportant and unnecessary.