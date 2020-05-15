Keep a healthy sleep rhythm (the body’s circadian rhythm): this is so we can function properly and sleep better. If the circadian rhythm is disrupted and we don’t go to bed until late and get up late, it has knock-on effects. We then feel fatigued, even depressed. So, make an effort to get outdoors in the daytime and reduce artificial light in the evenings, helping your body cope better.

Find meaning in what you’re doing: we also need to make an effort to organise our lives. Think about what gives you and your life meaning and give it some attention. Take back control and adopt a positive attitude.

Focus on the positive: what we are currently experiencing shall pass and whilst it’s all going on, make an effort to focus on the positives. If you look for them, you’ll find them.

Forge new helpful habits and structure your day: it doesn’t mean having a timetable, but it does mean being a bit adventurous and looking for ways to have some fun. Perhaps learn to cook or bake something? Read a new book? Learn a new skill? Finding a group of like-minded people you can connect with online to share your interest with? This is a time for adventure. Even if it’s from your sofa!

Most importantly, do something fun for you. Be open-minded. Forget about the news and try swapping it for relaxing music with a calming effect, for example. Humans are resilient and we will come through this time of adversity, hopefully with a wonderful, fresh sense of appreciating life in a different way.