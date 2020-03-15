It may be set in the 19th century, yet ITV’s Belgravia – full of all the drama, lies, secrets and suspense we’ve come to love from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes – kicks off in an incredibly timely fashion.

Why? Because the legendary Duchess of Richmond’s ball feels… well, it feels a little off. As Anne Trenchard (Tamsin Greig) notes, it’s strange to prepare for a fancy night out when the world is on the brink of war. And anyone who’s been to the pub or popped to the shops of late will know that feeling all too well: life, in 2020, feels similarly off-kilter thanks to those blaring coronavirus headlines.

Anyway, I digress: here’s what you need to know about episode one.