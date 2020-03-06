What is the plot of Belgravia?

Julian Fellowes published Belgravia as a novel in 2016, but has since adapted the story for television.

After the night of the ball, a series of events is set in motion that rocks the world of Belgravia’s elite for decades to come. Shocking secrets begin to come to light, and deceptions unravel as the characters are forced to face the consequences. It’s all about scandal, intrigue and power, and sees family dynamics falter and fall apart under the pressure.

Who is in the cast of Belgravia?

Relative newcomer Emily Reid plays the young and beautiful Sophia Trenchard, whose life changes forever on the night of the ball. But the story really centres on her parents: Sophia’s father James Trenchard, a businessman with friends in high places, is played by Philip Glenister, and his wife Anne is played by Tamsin Grieg. Alice Eve, known for her roles in Ordeal by Innocence and Iron Fist, will play Susan, who completes the Trenchard family.