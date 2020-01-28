The reaction to Jack Monroe’s £5 meals prove people still don’t get the reality of food poverty

Jack Monroe is a food writer and activist, who uses her personal experiences to campaign against austerity in the UK – particularly food poverty. She rose to prominence with her budget food blog A Girl Called Jack, which led to her books Cooking on a Bootstrap, A Year In 120 Recipes and Tin Can Cook. She has just published another budget recipe book called Vegan(ish).

Last week, Monroe appeared on the cooking segment of This Morning to share some recipe ideas from her latest book. All of the meals were made for under £5. They included a peach and chickpea curry, a chicken and vegetable stew and salmon, pea and lemon pasta.

For anyone feeling the pinch right now, they were great dinner ideas for a tight January.