Jameela Jamil just shared her biggest life lessons of the decade, and we can all relate
- Hollie Richardson
As we prepare to step into a new decade (eek!), people are sharing their biggest and toughest life lessons of the decade with Jameela Jamil – and she revealed her own.
Brexit and the general election aside: we’ve all had our own personal battles, successes and failures to deal with in 2019. As we approach the end of the year, it’s usual to start reflecting on the 12 months that have passed, as well as the ones that are ahead. And this year is particularly poignant, as we are about to step into a new decade. Whether that terrifies or excites you, it’s happening.
With this in mind, The Good Place actor and former Stylist guest editor Jameela Jamil decided to ask her fans a big question about the last decade. From the heart-breaking, to the inspirational and funny – the replies are definitely worth reading if you’re in a similarly reflective mood.
Let’s take a look at what people had to say.
Jamil started the conversation by asking: “What are the biggest things you have learned about yourself in the past decade?”
She revealed her own answer, writing: “Mine are that I’m braver than I thought, resilient, incredibly socially anxious, too honest, effective at starting big, scary conversations, incapable of reverse cowgirl, not amazing at analogies.”
A fan related with Jamil about one thing in particular, writing: “Incapable of reverse cowgirl too, sis, come here.”
One fan gave a very relatable reply, writing: “That embracing my ‘uncoolness’ is freeing, energising and bloody wonderful. I wish I’d done it earlier. Trying to be ‘cool’ is exhausting.”
Another highlighted the importance of taking care of mental health problems, tweeting: “I’m much stronger than I thought, I am bipolar and oft have bouts of crippling anxiety but my heart is huge and voice is powerful.”
A third fan gave a frank answer about a very tough ongoing lesson, saying: “A lesson I didn’t want to learn - what it’s like to be broke and struggling. I guess I’m resilient but I’d rather not have to be.”
One fan kept it lighthearted with her truth, replying: “That I can’t go on with my day until I’ve returned my trolley to the correct place.”
Another fan added:
“1. I am stronger than I think I am
2. I can be loved, and platonic love can be just as fulfilling as romantic love
3. It’s normal for me not to be happy all the time
4. Despite all the mental obstacles I’ve overcome, there is still a steep hill to climb.”
Many followers talked about their sexuality, with one simply yet strongly saying: “I’m not straight”.
And these words on resilience will strike a chord with many people: “I’m resilient as hell. Even if it takes time, I get what I want because I work hard for it. I’m capable of setting boundaries. My life improved immensely when I started loving myself.”
Although there were so many brilliant answers, this one on friendship seems like a good one to end on.
The Twitter user wrote: “That I’m really smart and there are people and companies that actually like that. And you can have friends that celebrate good things in your life without jealousy, just as you celebrate them without any envy, because we recognise that we all worked hard and deserve it.”
You can take a look at the thread of answers here, and perhaps even share your own.
