Essentially the idea of both letters is to help you on a journey of self-healing. The first does this by exploring what was missing from your childhood and then provide you with that much-needed love, understanding or attention now.

Kelsey explains this, writing: “I often get my clients to write a letter to their child self, whenever they were feeling most neglected or hurting as a kid. While not the same as receiving the love they should have had at the time, retroactively offering that care and compassion can be helpful in the healing process.

“Perhaps you experienced neglect as a child, didn’t receive the love you deserved, or you grew up surrounded by harmful messages and narratives. Whatever those old wounds may be, you still carry that younger child self with you today.

“There may be a part of you that still feels defined by those old pains. Writing a letter to that part of you, offering them the love they deserved at the time, can help you to reconnect to that inner child and help it to heal and integrate more fully into your adult self now.”

This may be a difficult subject to face, and the kind of thing that you just don’t know how to start. So it’s helpful and reassuring that Kelsey gives some guidance on how to shape the letter, with steps to move through when writing it.

She recommends that you start by asking what your younger self needs to hear, before more specifically thinking about what love, care or messages did you need that wasn’t provided and to offer that now? In the ultimate act of compassion, Kelsey asks that you tell your younger self that you can see how they are hurting and then remind them that you are here for them now.