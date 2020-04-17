Are the trolls still out in force on social media or are we moving into something kinder?

I think two different things are happening. On one hand an amazing outcome is that we are finally beginning to recognise people like scientists and doctors and nurses. These are the people that we should be centering and entertainment can exist within that. The value has been flipped on its head and celebrities could not seem more fucking useless. There have been a few who’ve been exceptional like Rihanna and Lady Gaga, but one beautiful side of what’s coming out humanity is that the true legends and heroes have emerged as the people that were once most taken for granted.

The flipside is I think social media is going to become a much angrier place. You can see it already and it’s justified because tens of millions of people are completely fucked and are continuing to be, with no real guidance as to what the plan is when we come out. They’ve just been left in limbo. I would recommend everyone just tread with a bit more care and remember that this is a very sensitive moment. People are very in their feelings right now. Just be mindful on social media, maybe take more breaks from it than usual. And don’t take anything too personally.

How are you managing your social media usage?

I’m on a text service and nine or ten thousand people have now texted me directly – no one has sent me a dick pic thank god. Some people ask me for advice. Some people ask me for money. Some people ask me to tell them something funny about The Good Place. The thing I’m really gathering is that people feel very alone. And there’s an unbelievable amount of women who are pregnant who have just been left during quarantine. I don’t know what it is; sometimes it’s just easier to text a character from the TV or a complete stranger than it is to talk to the people that you know.

How are you protecting your own mental health, especially when everyone globally feels so anxious?

Oh, I’m bloody fine. I’m living in the safest and most privileged situation. I’m constantly trying to figure out ways that we can be the most helpful. I’m at the end of a couple of years of recovery from a lot of my mental health stuff. And so I’m fine. I don’t follow anyone who triggers me in any way or anyone perpetuating a narrative that I find reductive or offensive or upsetting. I’ve muted everyone.

What else are you doing?

I’m watching comedy for six hours a night. I’ve watched the whole of Sex and the City again. I’ve just watched Girls for the first time. I tend to always get on everything very late – I only watched The Sopranos last year. And I just watched Feel Good with Mae Martin. It’s amazing. I’m so obsessed with her.

Have you read anything good recently?

I want to tell you that I have, but I’ve just been reading the news, and then I need to stop looking at words. I’m not feeling super creative right now because I just feel anxious. There’s a lot of cuddling, an unbelievable amount of snacking. I’ve been bloated for five weeks. I need to work on my personal hygiene. I am happy as a pig in shit literally. I don’t know how I’m ever going to walk in heels again. That will be interesting. I’m excited for body hair to make a comeback. Excited to hear about the pubes. For me, the goal is just to try to be helpful. [And for anyone else] Don’t try and look younger. Don’t try and be thin. Don’t try to force yourself to do anything that isn’t going to serve your mental health right now, this is all about what you need for day-to-day survival.