Updated on 4 January 2021: There’s no getting around it, January is the absolute pits.

It’s cold – so cold we’re wearing hats, gloves and scarves in our living rooms (yes, we’re still working from home: thanks a lot, Covid-19). It’s oppressively dark – the sort of dark that makes you feel as if you’re trapped inside the bleak landscapes of a Scandi noir drama. The constant deluge of bills has burned through our paltry post-Christmas bank balances with all the ferocity of a blaze tearing through dry bracken. And women are constantly being reminded of all the ways they need to be better (don’t think we haven’t noticed all of those sexist diet ads masquerading as cheery ‘New Year, New You’ sentiments, folks).