It’s 2019, so why are companies telling female employees they can’t wear glasses?

Japanese women are using social media to push back against employers demanding that they wear contact lenses at work. Several women have shared posts on Twitter after a report on Japanese television network Nippon detailing the outdated regulations.

Some women – because it is only women that these rules apply to, not men – were forced to wear contact lenses, despite having painful eye infections. Another woman explained that her boss told her that glasses were not “appealing” to customers.

“The emphasis on appearance is often on young women and wanting them to look feminine,” one 40-year-old woman in Tokyo said, according to Bloomberg. “It’s strange to allow men to wear glasses but not women.”

“These are rules that are out of date,” wrote one Twitter user. Another called the regulations “idiotic”.

Some of the posts fighting back against the glasses ban on Twitter have garnered more than 25,000 retweets, while ‘glasses are forbidden’ was trending throughout the social media platform in Japan yesterday.