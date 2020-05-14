Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming true crime series Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich which features first-hand accounts from the disgraced financier’s survivors.

If there’s one thing Netflix is particularly good at, it’s true crime. 2020 has already seen the arrival of a number of brilliant documentaries on the platform, including the stand-out lockdown hit Tiger King. And for its latest true crime docuseries, Netflix is delving into the horrific crimes of American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in jail last year while awaiting trial on charges for the sex trafficking of underage girls in New York and Florida.

The four-part series, titled Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, promises to tell the full story of Epstein’s crimes, using survivors’ stories to expose how the disgraced figure used his wealth and power to his advantage.

You may also like Jeffrey Epstein: Powerful stories from the women who confronted the sexual predator

The first trailer for the series, which dropped yesterday, reveals how the documentary intends to explore the conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein’s death and the accusations that he did not act alone in his crimes. Netflix’s official synopsis for the series reads: “Leading up to his 2019 arrest, mysterious tycoon Jeffrey Epstein was accused of abusing women and underage girls for decades, assembling a network of enablers to help carry out and cover up his crimes.

“Epstein came from humble beginnings yet managed to lie and manipulate his way to the top of the financial world. He eventually gained tremendous wealth and power while running an international sex trafficking ring. It continues: “The serial sex abuser made a secret plea deal with the government in 2008 avoiding a potential life sentence and continued to abuse women. With their frightening first-hand accounts, Epstein’s accusers are the leading voices in director Lisa Bryant’s four-part docuseries.

You may also like From podcasts to documentaries, why are we all so obsessed with true crime?

“By revealing their emotional scars, some for the very first time, the sisterhood of survivors intend to stop predators – and the American justice system – from silencing the next generation.” The series’ director Lisa Bryant isn’t a stranger to true crime documentaries – she was also on the team for Netflix’s The Ted Bundy Tapes, which used interviews with Bundy recorded while he was on death row to tell the story of his horrific crimes. Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich launches on Netflix on 27 May.

Don’t miss out: sign up to the Stylist Daily email for a curated edit of brilliant content every day Enter your email address Let's go!