Jenna Coleman shares first looks at The Serpent and Inside No 9
- Posted by
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
Jenna Coleman fans, rejoice. The actor has just given us a glimpse of her two new projects, and they both look very, very cool.
Jenna Coleman is perhaps best known for playing the titular role in Victoria. She’s also starred in Death Comes to Pemberley, Doctor Who, Me Before You, Dancing on the Edge and The Cry. Now, the actor is back in two new BBC projects: The Serpent and Inside No 9.
And she’s just shared the first-look photos and trailer.
On Thursday (16 January), Coleman uploaded two photos onto her Instagram account.
“Salut 2020. First look ‘The Serpent’ with my P.I.C,” she captioned it.
The first photo of the six-part BBC drama, which is set in the 70s, shows Colman wearing a very cool turquoise suit. She also wears a pair of large, translucent sunglasses and hoop earrings, with her hair boasting a very voluminous blow dry.
Her co-star, Tahar Rahim (Samba, The Past), looks equally stylish in a powder blue suit and aviators.
In the second photograph, we see Ellie Bamber (Nocturnal Animals, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies) and Billy Howle (On Chesil Beach, Outlaw King), who also star in the show.
The Serpent is based on the true story of Charles Sobrhaj, one of the most elusive criminals of the 20th century. Coleman will play Marie-Andrée Leclerc, who was Sobrhaj’s partner and frequent accomplice.
“The Serpent intoxicated me into the dark seductive world of Charles Sobhraj,” Coleman said. “I’m so looking forward to delving into hippie trail depths and bringing to life this unfathomable real life story.”
Sharing news of her second project of 2020, the actor also tweeted the trailer for Inside No 9.
Coleman will guest star alongside Maxine Peak in the fifth series of the black comedy anthology series. Although the short trailer doesn’t give much away, co-creator Steve Pemberton previously explained: “Our aim for the series as a whole is for people to think, ‘My God, I have never seen anything like that’.”
We don’t yet have release dates for either of the shows, but it looks like we won’t have too long to wait.
For Coleman, it’s definitely going to be a big year ahead.
Images: Getty