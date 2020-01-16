The first photo of the six-part BBC drama, which is set in the 70s, shows Colman wearing a very cool turquoise suit. She also wears a pair of large, translucent sunglasses and hoop earrings, with her hair boasting a very voluminous blow dry.

Her co-star, Tahar Rahim (Samba, The Past), looks equally stylish in a powder blue suit and aviators.

In the second photograph, we see Ellie Bamber (Nocturnal Animals, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies) and Billy Howle (On Chesil Beach, Outlaw King), who also star in the show.

The Serpent is based on the true story of Charles Sobrhaj, one of the most elusive criminals of the 20th century. Coleman will play Marie-Andrée Leclerc, who was Sobrhaj’s partner and frequent accomplice.

“The Serpent intoxicated me into the dark seductive world of Charles Sobhraj,” Coleman said. “I’m so looking forward to delving into hippie trail depths and bringing to life this unfathomable real life story.”