The first glimpse of Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin is here, and we have one word: respect
- Jessica Rapana
Jennifer Hudson transforms into Aretha Franklin in this newly released teaser for the upcoming biopic of the late singer, which is set to be released in 2020.
Aretha Franklin, the queen of soul herself, reportedly handpicked Jennifer Hudson to star in the biopic about the late singer’s life. And frankly, with Hudson’s impressive career and heavenly vocal range – it’s not hard to see why.
Sure, Franklin’s might be big shoes – or rather, lungs – to fill, but if there was any doubt whether Hudson was up to the job, this first glimpse of her transforming into Franklin, with the voice to boot, will be sure to set the record straight.
In a newly released clip on Twitter, Hudson dons a gold gown while belting out Franklin’s iconic 1967 hit Respect in an impression of the late singing legend that will give you chills.
“Much R.E.S.P.E.C.T to the queen of soul,” Hudson herself tweeted alongside the teaser, a specially made musical clip that won’t end up in the actual film.
What is the Respect movie about?
The highly-anticipated biopic, which was announced in January 2018, just eight months before Franklin’s death, is backed by MGM Studios and is reportedly based on Franklin’s 1999 memoir Aretha: From These Roots. It is expected to give the world a closer look into the star’s life and an insight into what her music career was really like, Deadline reports.
One of the most honoured artists in Grammy Award history, Franklin’s music career spanned over six decades, from her first recording as a young gospel singer to her last release, A Brand New Me: Aretha Franklin With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. She scored countless hits, including Respect, the feminist anthem that saw her become an icon.
Who is cast in the Respect movie?
According to Vanity Fair, the film will star Forest Whitaker, Audra McDonald and Mary J. Blige, among others.
It will be directed by Liesl Tommy and produced by Straight Outta Compton’s Scott Bernstein and music producer Harvey Mason Jr., who worked with Franklin and also on Dreamgirls, which saw Hudson win an Academy Award for Best Support Actress. Callie Khouri, who wrote Thelma & Louise and Nashville, is writing the screenplay for the film.
When will the Respect movie be released?
The film is set to be released on 14 August, 2020.
