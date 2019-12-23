The first glimpse of Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin is here, and we have one word: respect

Aretha Franklin, the queen of soul herself, reportedly handpicked Jennifer Hudson to star in the biopic about the late singer’s life. And frankly, with Hudson’s impressive career and heavenly vocal range – it’s not hard to see why.

Sure, Franklin’s might be big shoes – or rather, lungs – to fill, but if there was any doubt whether Hudson was up to the job, this first glimpse of her transforming into Franklin, with the voice to boot, will be sure to set the record straight.

In a newly released clip on Twitter, Hudson dons a gold gown while belting out Franklin’s iconic 1967 hit Respect in an impression of the late singing legend that will give you chills.

“Much R.E.S.P.E.C.T to the queen of soul,” Hudson herself tweeted alongside the teaser, a specially made musical clip that won’t end up in the actual film.