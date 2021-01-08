When one of my closest friends got engaged to her long term boyfriend, I was absolutely over the moon for her. They were a sweet couple, deserving of any and every happiness, and she’d always been there for me when times were rough. Likewise, I had always been the first person she’d call in times of trouble – and it seemed only natural that she wanted me to be at her side on her big day.

So, when she asked me to be her bridesmaid, it was a pretty emotional moment, and I happily accepted the job.

Because it is a job, no matter what anyone tells you; there’s actually a lot of manual labour that goes into being a bride’s maid, not to mention strategizing, mental arithmetic, and amateur psychotherapy. There’s also a lot to be said for being the rational one amongst a group of bridesmaids slowly descending into madness; I’ve demonstrated such flawless peacekeeping skills in Whatsapp groups and Facebook chats that the United Nations would snap me up in a heartbeat, I bet.

But this was a job unlike any other.