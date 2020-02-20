Don’t Look Up isn’t going to be your garden variety space epic. McKay, who is best known for directing comedies such as Anchorman, has crafted a story about two people trying to warn the world about a forthcoming asteroid-based disaster that also happens to be deeply, deeply funny.

Lawrence will star as a “low-level astronomer” who, alongside one of her colleagues, sets off on a media tour to try and get some press for their theory that the world is heading towards impending doom. Undoubtedly, high jinks will ensue. There is no news yet as to who will star opposite Lawrence in the film.

This isn’t McKay and Lawrence’s only project together, either. The actor has also signed on to star as disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in the director’s adaptation of John Carreyrou’s bestselling exposé Bad Blood, which documented the depth of Holmes’ alleged scam.