Don’t Look Up: Jennifer Lawrence’s next project is a Netflix film about astronomers trying to save the world
- Posted by
- Hannah-Rose Yee
- Published
The Oscar-winner is about to be all over your Netflix account, thanks to her new movie.
Back in 2016, Jennifer Lawrence played a woman in space trying to save the world in the movie Passengers. Chris Pratt was there too, not really helping that much.
If you remember the motion picture Passengers, you’ll recall that Lawrence’s endeavours didn’t end up going so well. No matter, because the actor is getting another chance to be an intergalactic hero with her new project. It’s called Don’t Look Up, and it’s also about two people trying to save the world from impending space-related doom. The film is being directed by Adam McKay (The Big Short, Succession) and will be released on Netflix.
This will be Lawrence’s first project with the streaming platform, and hopefully not her last. Production is set to begin in April, with an eye to dropping onto Netflix sometime in 2021.
“I’m so thrilled to make this movie with Jen Lawrence,” McKay said in a statement. “She’s what folks in the 17th century used to call ‘a dynamite act’. And the fact that Netflix sees this movie as a worldwide comedy sets the bar high for me and my team in an exciting and motivating way.”
Don’t Look Up isn’t going to be your garden variety space epic. McKay, who is best known for directing comedies such as Anchorman, has crafted a story about two people trying to warn the world about a forthcoming asteroid-based disaster that also happens to be deeply, deeply funny.
Lawrence will star as a “low-level astronomer” who, alongside one of her colleagues, sets off on a media tour to try and get some press for their theory that the world is heading towards impending doom. Undoubtedly, high jinks will ensue. There is no news yet as to who will star opposite Lawrence in the film.
This isn’t McKay and Lawrence’s only project together, either. The actor has also signed on to star as disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in the director’s adaptation of John Carreyrou’s bestselling exposé Bad Blood, which documented the depth of Holmes’ alleged scam.
Here’s hoping that after they finish working on Don’t Look Up, Lawrence and McKay bring their Theranos film to Netflix next.
Images: Getty