Life

Don’t Look Up: Jennifer Lawrence’s next project is a Netflix film about astronomers trying to save the world

Posted by
Hannah-Rose Yee
Published

The Oscar-winner is about to be all over your Netflix account, thanks to her new movie.

Back in 2016, Jennifer Lawrence played a woman in space trying to save the world in the movie Passengers. Chris Pratt was there too, not really helping that much.

If you remember the motion picture Passengers, you’ll recall that Lawrence’s endeavours didn’t end up going so well. No matter, because the actor is getting another chance to be an intergalactic hero with her new project. It’s called Don’t Look Up, and it’s also about two people trying to save the world from impending space-related doom. The film is being directed by Adam McKay (The Big Short, Succession) and will be released on Netflix.

This will be Lawrence’s first project with the streaming platform, and hopefully not her last. Production is set to begin in April, with an eye to dropping onto Netflix sometime in 2021.

You may also like

The secret family connection hidden in Jennifer Lawrence’s engagement dress

“I’m so thrilled to make this movie with Jen Lawrence,” McKay said in a statement. “She’s what folks in the 17th century used to call ‘a dynamite act’. And the fact that Netflix sees this movie as a worldwide comedy sets the bar high for me and my team in an exciting and motivating way.” 

Jennifer Lawrence is going to play an astronomer in her new film.

Don’t Look Up isn’t going to be your garden variety space epic. McKay, who is best known for directing comedies such as Anchorman, has crafted a story about two people trying to warn the world about a forthcoming asteroid-based disaster that also happens to be deeply, deeply funny.

Lawrence will star as a “low-level astronomer” who, alongside one of her colleagues, sets off on a media tour to try and get some press for their theory that the world is heading towards impending doom. Undoubtedly, high jinks will ensue. There is no news yet as to who will star opposite Lawrence in the film.

This isn’t McKay and Lawrence’s only project together, either. The actor has also signed on to star as disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in the director’s adaptation of John Carreyrou’s bestselling exposé Bad Blood, which documented the depth of Holmes’ alleged scam. 

Elizabeth Holmes
Elizabeth Holmes is going to be the subject of a film, and Jennifer Lawrence will star.

Here’s hoping that after they finish working on Don’t Look Up, Lawrence and McKay bring their Theranos film to Netflix next. 

Images: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Hannah-Rose Yee

Hannah-Rose Yee is a writer based in London. You can find her on the internet talking about movies, television and Chris Pine.

Recommended by Hannah-Rose Yee

Long Reads

“Jennifer Lawrence isn't lonely being single and neither am I”

Why does everyone assume that women who are alone are lonely?

Posted by
Moya Lothian-McLean
Published
People

Jennifer Lawrence was forced into a naked line-up by a producer

In the name of weight-loss “inspiration”

Posted by
Amy Swales
Published
People

Anna Faris: I didn’t blame Jennifer Lawrence for Pratt romance rumours

“The coverage was making me feel insecure”

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
People

Brie Larson: Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence “saved my life”

“That support was everything”

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
People

‘It is not a scandal. It is a sex crime’ Jennifer Lawrence speaks out

‘It is not a scandal. It is a sex crime’ Jennifer Lawrence breaks silence on naked photo theft

Posted by
Stylist Team
Published
Stylist Daily