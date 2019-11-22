Your guide to the best 2020 theatre shows starring your favourite film and TV actors
- Madeline Reid
From Jessica Chastain to Whoopi Goldberg, there are plenty of film and TV stars tempting us to spend a night at the theatre in 2020.
It is easy to imagine that we no longer need to leave the house to seek high quality entertainment for the evening. I mean, why check screening times and shuffle down to your local cinema in the drizzling rain to sit in an overly air-conditioned room filled with strangers and questionably comfortable chairs, when with just a few clicks online you can access a plethora of award-winning TV and film all from the comfort of your own sofa?
With this in mind, the thought of dressing up (read: changing out of your pasta-stained sweatpants) for a night at the theatre hardly feels like an inviting prospect or an assured good night out.
But while we’ve been browsing Netflix, some of Hollywood’s brightest stars have been busy learning lines, blocking choreography and powdering their faces in anticipation of their West End stage appearances.
From side-splitting comedies to tear-jerking tragedies, London’s stages are bursting with immaculate evening entertainment in every genre. Paint landscapes in Paris with Jake Gyllenhaal, predict the future with Jennifer Saunders’ clairvoyant and feel the rhythm of Motown music with Whoopi Goldberg. And do it all in 2020.
Cyrano de Bergerac
No stranger to the stage, James McAvoy returns in a new adaptation of the charming French classic Cyrano de Bergerac. McAvoy is sure to melt our hearts as soldier and lovesick poet Edmond Rostand, who falls for the beautiful Roxanne but is too ashamed of his appearance to admit it. McAvoy will be joined by frequent collaborator, director Jamie Lloyd, who has previously directed him in sold-out smashes Macbeth and The Ruling Class. With expectations set high, we’re confident this dynamic duo will deliver a theatrical feast.
Showing 27 November 2019 - 29 February 2020 at the Playhouse Theatre.
Uncle Vanya
Endgame
Upstart Crow
Blithe Spirit
Oh sweetie, darling! National treasure and side-splitting comedian Jennifer Saunders is reprising her role in the wartime comedy Blithe Spirit. Her whimsical performance as the quirky clairvoyant, Madame Arcati, delighted audiences and critics alike during the Theatre Royal Bath’s Summer Season this year where she first debuted the role.
Showing 5 March 2020 - 11 April 2020 at the Duke of York’s Theatre.
4,000 Miles
Sunday In The Park With George
Arguably one of the most acclaimed musicals of all time is presenting its all-star reboot featuring Academy Award nominee – and frequent celebrity crush of choice – Jake Gyllenhaal, alongside Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, at the Savoy Theatre no less. Sunday in the Park with George follows famed impressionist painter George Seurat as he struggles to ‘finish the hat’ of what is to become his life’s masterpiece. The duo originally debuted their rendition of the 1984 musical back in 2016 for a benefit at the New York City Centre, before performing a limited run on Broadway a year later to critical acclaim. Let Gyllenhaal’s smooth vocals soundtrack a Sunday summer’s evening in this blissful display of the art of making art.
Showing 11 June 2020 - 5 September 2020 at the Savoy Theatre.
A Doll's House
Sister Act
