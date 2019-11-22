It is easy to imagine that we no longer need to leave the house to seek high quality entertainment for the evening. I mean, why check screening times and shuffle down to your local cinema in the drizzling rain to sit in an overly air-conditioned room filled with strangers and questionably comfortable chairs, when with just a few clicks online you can access a plethora of award-winning TV and film all from the comfort of your own sofa?

With this in mind, the thought of dressing up (read: changing out of your pasta-stained sweatpants) for a night at the theatre hardly feels like an inviting prospect or an assured good night out.