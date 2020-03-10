Jessica Ennis-Hill answers your workout questions

“I want to join a women’s football team, but they train right beside the men’s team and I feel intimidated. How do I get over this?” Amy, 28

At the beginning of my career, I was obsessed with what was going on around me. Competing is a nerve-wracking thing: everyone’s watching. You think, what are they thinking? What’s that person in the crowd saying? When people are loud and cocky – and it’s not always men – it can make us feel small.

Instead, direct your attention to what you’re doing and what you want to achieve – whether that’s a technical skill you want to improve on or key points in the game you want to master. Focus on the pitch. Your team mates. Your performance. Eventually, you will forget the guys are even there.