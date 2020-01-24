Jessica Simpson just revealed why her first love didn’t last, and it’s so relatable

Looking back, Simpson blames the couple’s marriage breakdown, at least in part, on being so young. “I didn’t know myself,” she explains in the book, as per an extract in People.

”I was really young and my success hadn’t really begun,” Simpson says. “[Nick] knew me as this young innocent 18-year-old that had never been introduced to the world in so many ways. I went straight from my father to him. Nick’s very smart. He was eight years older than me, but he was also very young.”

This was only compounded by the non-stop work and ongoing media pressure to be “this perfect golden couple,” she explains. “We really got crushed by the media and by ourselves.”